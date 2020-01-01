ZENY（ZENY）信息

ReZipang is a next-generation Web3 project that seamlessly integrates the blockchain game Ennokuni, the creator support platform IchiOshiClub, and the profit-sharing token ZENY. Players can earn rewards by collecting in-game items and exchanging them for ZENY. The prize pool for ZENY is backed by revenue generated through IchiOshiClub, creating a unique system where real-world business success powers the in-game economy. Additionally, ZENY functions as a payment currency within IchiOshiClub, bridging the gap between virtual and real-world economies. By combining gameplay (“Play”), creator support (“Support”), and token-based earnings (“Earn”), ReZipang aims to build a sustainable and circular ecosystem.