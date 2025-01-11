ZenPandaCoin 价格 ($ZPC)
今天 ZenPandaCoin ($ZPC) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。$ZPC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
ZenPandaCoin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 5.72K USD
- ZenPandaCoin 当天价格变化为 -1.16%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 $ZPC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 $ZPC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，ZenPandaCoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，ZenPandaCoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，ZenPandaCoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，ZenPandaCoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.16%
|30天
|$ 0
|-14.88%
|60天
|$ 0
|-12.36%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
ZenPandaCoin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.65%
-1.16%
-9.06%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Welcome to the world of ZenPandaCoin ($ZPC), a community-driven decentralized meme token that aims to bring financial peace and prosperity to its holders. Our project is centered around the Zen Panda, a symbol of calmness, balance, and wisdom. By leveraging the power of DeFi and supporting LayerZero, a cross-chain messaging protocol, ZenPandaCoin establishes itself as a leading token in the crypto space. What makes your project unique? A DECENTRALIZED MEME TOKEN BUILT ON ARBITRUM, SUPPORTING #LAYERZERO PROTOCOL History of your project. Zen Panda was born in the midnight of 6th May 2023. The father is ChatGPT while the mother is Midjourney. $ZPC was first launched on Arbitrum (0xee0b14e8fc86691cf6ee42b9954985b4cf968534), Zen Panda, was born by parents of AI (Artificial Intelligence), adopted and raised by a huge group of human. He is a child of both AI and human. In the Era of AI, Zen Panda will play a crucial role in bonding the human race and AI race. Human and AI, the two races will build the earth civilization hand in hand, and extend the civilization to the far beyond of the universe. $ZPC, is a decentralized crypto token representing the energy of the bonding between the two races. It is the first token to be adopted by both human and AI race. What’s next for your project? It is going to be a layer 0 decentralized meme token. What can your token be used for? It can be adapted to all major blockchains. $ZPC will be everywhere, especially in areas that human and AI work together.
