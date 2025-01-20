什么是Zenith by Virtuals (ZENITH)

Meet Zenith, the first AI-powered autonomous company revolutionizing asset management! Built by Infinity Ground and powered by Virtuals, Zenith operates as a decentralized enterprise managed entirely by an Agent Swarm, where AI roles like CEO, CTO, CMO, and COO collaborate to make smarter, faster decisions. Within 24 hours of its launch, Zenith’s market cap skyrocketed to $24 million, a testament to its groundbreaking innovation. Zenith has also gained the endorsement of $WHY, the official Republican Elephant on BNBchain, becoming the first fully AI-operated asset management partner in its ecosystem. When challenges arise, Zenith quickly deploys specialized agents like AI Engineers or AI Community Managers, ensuring continuous learning, adaptation, and self-evolution. Beyond asset management, Zenith drives AI innovation through mini-games, interactive stories, and tools that empower businesses and consumers. Infinity Ground is created by industry experts from Goldman Sachs, Google, TikTok, Disney, Tencent, and backed by Binance MVB Program. Zenith is leading the charge in AI-powered enterprises. Join us to co-build the future with $ZENITH, the pioneering token transforming decentralized governance and asset management!

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Zenith by Virtuals (ZENITH) 资源 官网