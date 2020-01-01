Zegent AI（ZGEN）代币经济学
Zegent is an innovative AI-powered platform designed to enhance and simplify the Web3 experience. The project revolves around a suite of intelligent AI agents that are integrated directly into users' browsers via a Chrome extension. These agents provide real-time assistance and insights across various aspects of the Web3 ecosystem: Etherscan Agent: Analyzes on-chain data and transactions, making it easier for users to understand and interpret blockchain activity. 2. Trading Agent: Offers real-time market insights and trading suggestions, helping users make more informed investment decisions. Twitter Agent: Analyzes Twitter data and sentiment related to crypto projects and influencers, keeping users ahead of market trends and potential risks. The core mission of Zegent is to empower users with AI-driven efficiency tools, making Web3 navigation more accessible and informed. By combining on-chain analysis, market insights, and social media sentiment in one platform, Zegent aims to provide a comprehensive toolkit for anyone engaging with the Web3 space. The project also includes its own token, ZGEN, which is integrated into the ecosystem for various utilities including access to premium features, staking rewards, and governance. In essence, Zegent is about bridging the complexity gap in Web3, using advanced AI to provide users with the insights and tools they need to navigate this space more effectively and confidently.
Zegent AI（ZGEN）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Zegent AI（ZGEN）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Zegent AI（ZGEN）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Zegent AI（ZGEN）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 ZGEN 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
ZGEN 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 ZGEN 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 ZGEN 代币的实时价格吧！
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。