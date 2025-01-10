Zegent AI 价格 (ZGEN)
今天 Zegent AI (ZGEN) 的实时价格为 0.0013611 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.13M USD。ZGEN 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Zegent AI 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 42.40K USD
- Zegent AI 当天价格变化为 -19.85%
- 其循环供应量为 827.02M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ZGEN兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ZGEN 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Zegent AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000337106446452404。
在过去30天内，Zegent AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0007126538。
在过去60天内，Zegent AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0033570396。
在过去90天内，Zegent AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0006093693264912801。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000337106446452404
|-19.85%
|30天
|$ -0.0007126538
|-52.35%
|60天
|$ +0.0033570396
|+246.64%
|90天
|$ +0.0006093693264912801
|+81.06%
Zegent AI 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-10.69%
-19.85%
-32.14%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Experience AI Agents in your browser Zegent is an innovative AI-powered platform designed to enhance and simplify the Web3 experience. The project revolves around a suite of intelligent AI agents that are integrated directly into users' browsers via a Chrome extension. These agents provide real-time assistance and insights across various aspects of the Web3 ecosystem: Etherscan Agent: Analyzes on-chain data and transactions, making it easier for users to understand and interpret blockchain activity. 2. Trading Agent: Offers real-time market insights and trading suggestions, helping users make more informed investment decisions. Twitter Agent: Analyzes Twitter data and sentiment related to crypto projects and influencers, keeping users ahead of market trends and potential risks. The core mission of Zegent is to empower users with AI-driven efficiency tools, making Web3 navigation more accessible and informed. By combining on-chain analysis, market insights, and social media sentiment in one platform, Zegent aims to provide a comprehensive toolkit for anyone engaging with the Web3 space. The project also includes its own token, ZGEN, which is integrated into the ecosystem for various utilities including access to premium features, staking rewards, and governance. In essence, Zegent is about bridging the complexity gap in Web3, using advanced AI to provide users with the insights and tools they need to navigate this space more effectively and confidently.
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
