Zebi（ZCO）代币经济学
Zebi（ZCO）信息
Zebi is a young and innovative organization founded, mentored and managed by Oxford, MIT, Stanford, and IIT veterans and thought leaders from Silicon Valley with experience in Google, Uber, Amazon, Microsoft, and Oracle. Zebi specializes in providing Blockchain based offerings to governments and enterprises to leverage and protect their high value and sensitive data.
India’s big data generation is increasing exponentially and is expected to reach 3 Zebibytes per year (Zebibyte = 1024^7 bytes) by 2020, driven by continued growth of internet usage, social networks, proliferation of smartphones, as well as the digital initiatives and structural reforms undertaken by the government. At the same time, incidents of data crimes such as data hacks, data leaks, data tampering, identity thefts are on the rise, which are costing Indian organizations and consumers more than $30 billion annually.
Zebi specializes in providing blockchain based solutions to governments and enterprises to leverage and protect their high value and sensitive data. Zebi is one of the few enterprise grade product companies based in India offering best of the expertise of Silicon Valley at Indian prices
Recognizing the need and opportunity to enable with technology the enforcement of data protection regulations, Zebi has created a Blockchain driven, unique and holistic solution to make high value and sensitive data readily available for legitimate use. Zebi safeguards data against hacking and tampering, while obtaining consent from individuals. The solution comprises of Zebi Chain™ to provide immutability to critical records, coupled with a central hub called Zebi Data Gateway which enables secure and instant data exchange through Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) APIs. Zebi’s innovative, proprietary solution set is one of the first in industry and is patent pending.
Zebi（ZCO）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Zebi（ZCO）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Zebi（ZCO）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Zebi（ZCO）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 ZCO 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
ZCO 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 ZCO 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 ZCO 代币的实时价格吧！
ZCO 价格预测
想知道 ZCO 的未来走势吗？我们的 ZCO 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
为什么选择 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球领先的加密货币交易所，深受全球数百万用户信赖。无论您是新手还是资深交易者，MEXC 都是您进入加密世界的最便捷途径。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。