什么是Zazu (ZAZU)

Staring cat meme but Wait I'm goated. The Zazu Cat Meme Project is a fun and creative initiative that combines humor, art, and blockchain technology. The project features the confident and sassy Zazu cat from Disney's The Lion King and allows users to create, share, and vote on memes. With a focus on community engagement and creativity, the project aims to bring people together and provide a lighthearted entertainment experience. At the heart of the project is the ZAZU coin, which is used to create and share memes, vote on popular memes, and participate in community activities. Users can earn rewards and badges for creating and sharing popular memes, and climb the ranks to become the ultimate Zazu cat meme master.

Zazu (ZAZU) 资源 官网