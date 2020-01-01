Yuna AI（YUNA）信息

Yuna is an AI trend-fund manager that automatically monitors X (Twitter) for emerging trends and launches tokens based on them. Using advanced data analysis algorithms, Yuna creates investment proposals that go through 30-minute community voting. After approval, Yuna automatically creates and launches tokens on PumpFun, securing first position and maximizing profits. All profits are distributed between $YUNA token buybacks and fund growth for future deals. During the beta phase, voting is open to everyone, but this feature will become exclusive to $YUNA holders in the future. Join the first fully automated AI trend-fund where artificial intelligence and community wisdom create unique investment opportunities.