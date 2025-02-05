Yummy 价格 (YUMMY)
今天 Yummy (YUMMY) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。YUMMY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Yummy 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 10.98K USD
- Yummy 当天价格变化为 +34.28%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 YUMMY兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 YUMMY 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Yummy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Yummy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Yummy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Yummy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+34.28%
|30天
|$ 0
|-15.42%
|60天
|$ 0
|-15.55%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Yummy 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.24%
+34.28%
+11.92%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
A unique token ecosystem that combines contract tax tokenomics with staking funds, a single token staking platform with includes stable asset staking (upcoming), and educational content to add value to all holders Unlike other tax/reflect tokens, Yummy's ecosystem is not solely powered by token volume or price. It has a $1.3M Growth Fund that generates $2,000-$3,000 a day through staking yields that is utilized to buyback (creating daily buying pressure) and burn Yummy tokens (reducing supply) To provide the opportunity for investors to earn passive income, Yummy has launched it's very own staking platform. The platform has a wide variety of single staking pools, vaults, partner pools, charity pools and several other options. Also the opportunity to stake stable assets. YummyDog NFT's launched late 2021 to provide additional APR boosts for users staking on the platform. Yummy has launched a stable coin known as the Yummy Dollar (YUSD) that will further fuel the Staking Ecosystem, increase daily Yummy buying pressure from the growth fund yield and gives investors a high APR stable asset staking option. Since the inception of Yummy V2 contract the team bought back and burned approximately $4,000 a day in tokens. More than $605,000 (60B tokens) have been burned this way as well as a Mega-Burn of $1.5M (150B) of unclaimed tokens. Over 58% of Yummy circulation has been burned since inception and supply will continue to be reduced weekly through strategic buy backs. The entire team (including the CEO) are extremely active on Telegram and always around to answer questions.
