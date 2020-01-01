Youwho（YOU）代币经济学
Youwho（YOU）信息
The Youwho is an Crypto-Based On-Demand Services Ecosystem powered by blockchain. The platform allows people to obtain services from providers worldwide and pay with crypto. Simultaneously, it’s a decentralized marketplace platform. So, many different professionals like mechanics, cleaners, plumbers, electricians, doctors, nurses, engineers, designers, software programmers, architects, tutors and so many more professions can use it to earn a living full-time or part-time. Also, the developers plan to divide the store into a hard store and a soft store. As a result, clients could buy and sell tangible and intangible goods from one another.
The YOU is a BEP20 (BSC) token serving as an integral part of the Youwho’s system. So, the team plans to reward early adopters and testers. Moreover, users will be able to claim a share of the platform’s fees. Also, token-holders can vote inside the DAO and participate in the arbitration to solve buyer-seller disputes. Besides, the management aims to provide $YOU with a bridge among BSC, Avalanche, Polygon, and Ethereum blockchains.
Youwho（YOU）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Youwho（YOU）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Youwho（YOU）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Youwho（YOU）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 YOU 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
YOU 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 YOU 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 YOU 代币的实时价格吧！
YOU 价格预测
想知道 YOU 的未来走势吗？我们的 YOU 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
为什么选择 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球领先的加密货币交易所，深受全球数百万用户信赖。无论您是新手还是资深交易者，MEXC 都是您进入加密世界的最便捷途径。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。