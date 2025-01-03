什么是Youwho (YOU)

The Youwho is an Crypto-Based On-Demand Services Ecosystem powered by blockchain. The platform allows people to obtain services from providers worldwide and pay with crypto. Simultaneously, it’s a decentralized marketplace platform. So, many different professionals like mechanics, cleaners, plumbers, electricians, doctors, nurses, engineers, designers, software programmers, architects, tutors and so many more professions can use it to earn a living full-time or part-time. Also, the developers plan to divide the store into a hard store and a soft store. As a result, clients could buy and sell tangible and intangible goods from one another. The YOU is a BEP20 (BSC) token serving as an integral part of the Youwho’s system. So, the team plans to reward early adopters and testers. Moreover, users will be able to claim a share of the platform’s fees. Also, token-holders can vote inside the DAO and participate in the arbitration to solve buyer-seller disputes. Besides, the management aims to provide $YOU with a bridge among BSC, Avalanche, Polygon, and Ethereum blockchains.

