什么是your outie (OUTIE)

$outie is a meme coin derived from the hit Apple TV show "Severance." The "Your outie..." meme is unique because it can be applied to any situation, whether good or bad, allowing for endless creative possibilities. Launched on February 13th, 2025, via pump.fun, the project was initially abandoned by its original "developer." However, a passionate community quickly formed, determined to celebrate the meme and keep its spirit alive instead of letting it fall by the wayside. Our mission is to continue growing the community and expanding our reach by applying to various centralized exchanges (CEXs) and decentralized exchanges (DEXs), ensuring that $outie remains a vibrant and engaging part of the meme coin ecosystem.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

your outie (OUTIE) 资源 官网