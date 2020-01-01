You Dont Want This Life（YDWTL）信息

You Dont Want This Life is a streetwear lifestyle brand born in Toronto, raised in London that lost everything due to the covid crisis. We are built on a family mentality for those who resonate with our culture and lifestyle. This means overcoming adversity, hard work, and creativity, which is expressed in what we choose to wear every day and now in meme lifestyle culture. We plan to do some cool stuff like free merch giveaways for our community, NFT drops and much more. By holding YDWTL you are part of our tribe. We have been around for 8 plus years through the ups and downs of life and somehow we still stand and we don't plan on changing that! Now let's shill it! $YDWTL