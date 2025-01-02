YOM 价格 (YOM)
今天 YOM (YOM) 的实时价格为 0.03567543 USD。目前其市值为 $ 4.44M USD。YOM 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
YOM 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 20.34K USD
- YOM 当天价格变化为 +2.07%
- 其循环供应量为 126.33M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 YOM兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 YOM 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，YOM 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00072513。
在过去30天内，YOM 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0200703155。
在过去60天内，YOM 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0156921446。
在过去90天内，YOM 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.005220373254462423。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00072513
|+2.07%
|30天
|$ +0.0200703155
|+56.26%
|60天
|$ +0.0156921446
|+43.99%
|90天
|$ +0.005220373254462423
|+17.14%
YOM 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+1.52%
+2.07%
+5.61%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is YOM? YOM is at the forefront of a paradigm shift in the gaming industry, spearheading the development of the first-of-its-kind DePIN (Distributed Physical Infrastructure Network). This innovative technology disrupts traditional cloud gaming by enabling the seamless streaming of high-quality games to any device with an internet connection. YOM's DePIN network eliminates the need for expensive gaming hardware typically associated with AAA gaming. By leveraging a distributed network of shared computing resources (nodes), YOM offers significant advantages: Global Low Latency: Stream games with minimal lag, regardless of location. Near-Zero Costs: Enjoy cost-effective cloud gaming experiences. Device Agnostic: Play on any device with an internet connection, from mobile phones to laptops. This innovative approach not only benefits gamers but also incentivizes node operators. Individuals can contribute their computing power to the network and earn passive income through the $YOM token. YOM's Evolution: Founded in 2020, YOM started as both a network and content provider. In 2024, they shifted their focus solely on DePIN infrastructure, leaving content creation to partners. This strategic move and the appointment of a seasoned leadership team attracted the attention of Outlier Ventures and Borderless Capital, propelling YOM's growth. The Future of YOM: YOM is actively expanding its DePIN network with the ambitious goal of accommodating millions of users on a single, fully distributed network. This unprecedented feat would significantly broaden the gaming market, making high-end titles accessible to anyone with an internet connection. To further solidify their position, YOM is actively: Onboarding Major Game Projects: Integrating established and upcoming titles into the network. Collaborating with Streaming Services: Providing interactive experiences through streaming platforms. Incentivizing Developers: Offering attractive programs to attract independent and established game creators. The $YOM Token: The $YOM token serves as the backbone of the YOM ecosystem. It functions as a reward mechanism for node operators, incentivizing network participation and growth. Additionally, a portion of each transaction is allocated towards burning tokens, ultimately benefiting all stakeholders by reducing the overall supply. YOM's DePIN technology presents a compelling vision for the future of cloud gaming. By offering unparalleled accessibility, cost-effectiveness, and developer empowerment, YOM is poised to reshape the gaming landscape and usher in a new era of immersive and universally accessible gaming experiences.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 YOM 兑换 AUD
A$0.057080688
|1 YOM 兑换 GBP
￡0.028540344
|1 YOM 兑换 EUR
€0.0342484128
|1 YOM 兑换 USD
$0.03567543
|1 YOM 兑换 MYR
RM0.1594691721
|1 YOM 兑换 TRY
₺1.2596994333
|1 YOM 兑换 JPY
¥5.6013992643
|1 YOM 兑换 RUB
₽3.9774536907
|1 YOM 兑换 INR
₹3.0591681225
|1 YOM 兑换 IDR
Rp575.4100807329
|1 YOM 兑换 PHP
₱2.0663209056
|1 YOM 兑换 EGP
￡E.1.8105280725
|1 YOM 兑换 BRL
R$0.221187666
|1 YOM 兑换 CAD
C$0.0513726192
|1 YOM 兑换 BDT
৳4.263213885
|1 YOM 兑换 NGN
₦55.1395878537
|1 YOM 兑换 UAH
₴1.5022923573
|1 YOM 兑换 VES
Bs1.81944693
|1 YOM 兑换 PKR
Rs9.942742341
|1 YOM 兑换 KZT
₸18.7271034699
|1 YOM 兑换 THB
฿1.2222402318
|1 YOM 兑换 TWD
NT$1.1733648927
|1 YOM 兑换 CHF
Fr0.032107887
|1 YOM 兑换 HKD
HK$0.2771980911
|1 YOM 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.3606785973