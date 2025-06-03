Yieldly 价格 (YLDY)
今天 Yieldly (YLDY) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。YLDY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Yieldly 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Yieldly 当天价格变化为 +3.83%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 YLDY兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 YLDY 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Yieldly 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Yieldly 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Yieldly 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Yieldly 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+3.83%
|30天
|$ 0
|-1.32%
|60天
|$ 0
|+18.02%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Yieldly 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.15%
+3.83%
-7.19%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Yieldly wants to help people re-conceptualize value and the way it is exchanged. Yieldly believes digital value should be exchanged swiftly, simply, and safely and are working to set the industry standards by which people will transact interact with blockchain technology. The Yieldly DeFi ecosystem is comprised of four foundational pillars built on the Algorand blockchain. First, Yieldly’s purpose-built smart contracts enable developers of ASA tokens (“Algorand Standard Assets” comparable to ERC20 on Ethereum) to easily create staking and rewards systems on top of Algorand. This opens up the Algorand ecosystem for many use cases that are currently booming on other blockchains such as yield farming, NFT distribution, and social rewards systems. Next, Yieldly has built the first no-loss lottery designed to harness Algorand’s rewards system, aggregate rewards, and distribute them to users. Akin to PankcakeSwap and PoolTogether on their respective ecosystems, Yieldly’s no-loss lottery will unlock deep liquidity on Algorand. Third, Yieldly wants to make it easy for anyone to access Algorand and experience the many benefits of DeFi. To that end, Yieldly will release a cross-chain token bridge in June that will allow swapping of ASA YLDY for ERC-20 YLDY. Finally, Yieldly will build out further bridges to expand the pathways for any ASA native token holder. This will drive new users and more liquidity to Algorand. After the smart contracts enable users to build staking and rewards systems and open pathways for more liquidity to flow into the Algorand Network, Yieldly will unite the ecosystem via an automatic market maker (otherwise known as a Decentralized Exchange or DEX). This component has the potential to elevate Algorand to achieve mass adoption as a leading DeFi protocol.
