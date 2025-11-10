YieldFi yToken（YUSD）代币经济学
YieldFi yToken（YUSD）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 YieldFi yToken（YUSD）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
YieldFi yToken（YUSD）信息
YieldFi is revolutionising decentralised finance with its comprehensive, cross-chain asset management platform. Delivering ~25% real yield on stablecoins like USDT and USDC, it offers a high-performance alternative to traditional investment options. With a proven track record of less than 1% drawdown over five years, YieldFi combines stability with high returns.
Key Features: Exceptional Yields on Stablecoins - Earn High APY on USDT, USDC, and DAI (Current APY ≈ 25%)
Your Personal Asset Manager: Diversify your capital with our systematic delta-neutral strategies across the centralized and decentralized finance platforms (CEXs and DEXs) universe to guarantee uncorrelated and consistent APY.
No Lock-In: Withdraw your assets anytime (or swap via DEXes) Minimal Risk Exposure: Rigorous backtesting of strategies by a team of quants and experts over the last 3 years, with a maximum drawdown <1%, ensuring stable and reliable returns.
Incentivized Ecosystem: Earn daily rewards while participating in DeFi opportunities such as AMM, Lending & Borrowing, CDPs, Perps, L2 Farming, Re-staking, and more
Cross-Chain Support: Works seamlessly across both EVM and non-EVM ecosystems.
YieldFi yToken（YUSD）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 YieldFi yToken（YUSD）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 YUSD 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
YUSD 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 YUSD 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 YUSD 代币的实时价格吧！
YUSD 价格预测
想知道 YUSD 的未来走势吗？我们的 YUSD 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
