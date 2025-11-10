Yeti the Abominable（YETI）代币经济学

深入了解 Yeti the Abominable（YETI），包括其代币供应、分配模型以及实时市场数据。
更新时间：2025-11-10 16:10:02 (UTC+8)
Yeti the Abominable（YETI）代币经济学和价格数据分析

快速了解 Yeti the Abominable（YETI）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。

市值：
$ 9.88K
总供应量：
$ 100.00M
流通量：
$ 100.00M
FDV (完全稀释估值)：
$ 9.88K
最高价：
$ 0.249496
最低价：
$ 0
当前价格：
$ 0
Yeti the Abominable（YETI）信息

The project is about building a fun, engaging, and community-powered ecosystem centered around Yeti the Abominable, a viral internet cat personality. It aims to merge the popularity of internet culture with blockchain, giving fans and investors a way to participate in the growth of a recognizable brand through a dedicated token.Yeti the Abominable is a viral feline sensation known for her fierce expressions, dramatic reactions, and queen-like attitude. She’s one of the most recognizable cat personalities online and Little Manyu follows her on TikTok!

币种官网：
https://yetiabominable.xyz/

Yeti the Abominable（YETI）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景

了解 Yeti the Abominable（YETI）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。

关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：

总供应量（Total Supply）：

已创建或将要创建的 YETI 代币的最大数量。

流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：

当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。

最大供应量（Max Supply）：

YETI 代币可能存在的总数量上限。

完全稀释估值（FDV）：

当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。

通胀率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。

为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？

流通供应量高 = 流动性强。

最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。

代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。

FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。

现在您已经了解了 YETI 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 YETI 代币的实时价格吧！

YETI 价格预测

想知道 YETI 的未来走势吗？我们的 YETI 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。

免责声明

代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。

请阅读并理解《用户协议》《隐私政策》