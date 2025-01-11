Yesports 价格 (YESP)
今天 Yesports (YESP) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。YESP 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Yesports 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 6.36K USD
- Yesports 当天价格变化为 -4.25%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 YESP兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 YESP 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Yesports 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Yesports 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Yesports 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Yesports 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-4.25%
|30天
|$ 0
|-10.48%
|60天
|$ 0
|-12.25%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Yesports 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.77%
-4.25%
-4.17%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Yesports is disrupting the traditional gaming world and democratizing the industry in its mission to deliver complete, user-friendly experiences and bridge the gap between gaming, fans, and web3. Bringing entertainment and access closer to the user, Yesports is leading the way in creating a more inclusive gaming world leveraging new technology. Backed by leading VCs and built with world-leading technology, Yesports is focused on delivering the most valuable digital products for gamers everywhere. What makes your project unique? Yesports is unique in that we have more esports partnerships than any other platform in the space. This allows us to drop completely unique products in collaboration with our web3 gaming network of more than 50 web3 games. Being able to faciliate web3 experiences such as branded game items, esports leagues, speciality events for esports in web3 is a huge point of difference for Yesports. The platform aslo stands out in its offering of a many different fan engagemetn features from gamer No Loss NFT Prize Games, the first esports leagues in web3, speciality round robin tournaments, branded game items, rare colelctibles and whitelabeled esports metaverses to come. Historyof your project? Yesports was founded in September 2021 when the team through its relationships with big names in the esports space realised that esports teams lacked creative, fun and engaging ways to deliver fan-first experiences. It was through that vision of providing new ways for teams to engage their fans that Yesports was created. The first months of Yesports saw the team establish multiple strong partnerships in esports that cascaded to a huge 11 esports teams with a 30m fan reach across 5 continents. In late 2022 Yesports did its first soft launch of 6 teams multi-tiered fully customiseable memberships that saw the first onboarding of esports fans into the web3 space via Yesports. Through the first quarter of 2023 Yesports has succesf
