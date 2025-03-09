Yay StakeStone Ether 价格 (YAYSTONE)
今天 Yay StakeStone Ether (YAYSTONE) 的实时价格为 2,288.65 USD。目前其市值为 $ 3.75M USD。YAYSTONE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Yay StakeStone Ether 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 11.34K USD
- Yay StakeStone Ether 当天价格变化为 +2.96%
- 其循环供应量为 1.65K USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 YAYSTONE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 YAYSTONE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Yay StakeStone Ether 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +65.74。
在过去30天内，Yay StakeStone Ether 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Yay StakeStone Ether 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Yay StakeStone Ether 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +65.74
|+2.96%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Yay StakeStone Ether 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.08%
+2.96%
-0.11%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The SocialFi “Yay!” provides a place where web2 and web3 meet, where users and investors co-exist, and where everyone can connect, create a community and earn rewards. Since January 2020, Yay! offers over 9 million users a place where users find their interests, get connected, create community, casually make group calls, and more. Now, we are building our tokenomics which require the participation of Web3 investors worldwide. Therefore, Yay! Staking Campaign is launched as part of our long-term vision. The Yay! Staking Campaign is designed to strengthen the Yay! ecosystem liquidity by allowing users to earn various rewards through participation. The campaign primarily targets Yay! supporters, encouraging them to stake their assets with protocol partners such as StakeStone, Kelp, and others via Yay! Dashboard. In return, participants can earn not only various points from these partners but also Yay! Gold and additional points along with future planned airdrop by Yay!
|1 YAYSTONE 兑换 AUD
A$3,616.067
|1 YAYSTONE 兑换 GBP
￡1,762.2605
|1 YAYSTONE 兑换 EUR
€2,105.558
|1 YAYSTONE 兑换 USD
$2,288.65
