Yait Siu 价格 (YAIT)
今天 Yait Siu (YAIT) 的实时价格为 0.00080007 USD。目前其市值为 $ 803.64K USD。YAIT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Yait Siu 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Yait Siu 当天价格变化为 +4.90%
- 其循环供应量为 1000.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 YAIT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 YAIT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Yait Siu 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Yait Siu 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Yait Siu 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Yait Siu 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+4.90%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Yait Siu 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.70%
+4.90%
--
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Yait Siu is a next-generation AI agent that is multi-modal, multi-platform, and multi-skilled, designed to seamlessly integrate across various environments. Built with a focus on innovation, experimentation, and transparency, Yait Siu represents a groundbreaking step in AI development. By utilizing a universe of modular components, it enables the design and creation of frameworks that allow models to interact independently with the wider world. This approach fosters dynamic and flexible collaboration between AI systems and real-world applications, empowering developers to create solutions that are intelligent, scalable, and adaptive. As a project that builds and experiments in public, Yait Siu is redefining how AI systems are developed, deployed, and integrated across multiple domains, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the AI landscape.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
了解 Yait Siu（YAIT）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 YAIT 代币的完整经济学！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 YAIT 兑换 VND
₫21.05384205
|1 YAIT 兑换 AUD
A$0.0012241071
|1 YAIT 兑换 GBP
￡0.0005840511
|1 YAIT 兑换 EUR
€0.0006880602
|1 YAIT 兑换 USD
$0.00080007
|1 YAIT 兑换 MYR
RM0.0033922968
|1 YAIT 兑换 TRY
₺0.0317147748
|1 YAIT 兑换 JPY
¥0.1160341521
|1 YAIT 兑换 RUB
₽0.0629255055
|1 YAIT 兑换 INR
₹0.0688300221
|1 YAIT 兑换 IDR
Rp13.1158995408
|1 YAIT 兑换 KRW
₩1.0885272378
|1 YAIT 兑换 PHP
₱0.0455399844
|1 YAIT 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.0400355028
|1 YAIT 兑换 BRL
R$0.0043923843
|1 YAIT 兑换 CAD
C$0.0010960959
|1 YAIT 兑换 BDT
৳0.097768554
|1 YAIT 兑换 NGN
₦1.2404125266
|1 YAIT 兑换 UAH
₴0.0334989309
|1 YAIT 兑换 VES
Bs0.08240721
|1 YAIT 兑换 PKR
Rs0.226899852
|1 YAIT 兑换 KZT
₸0.4175725344
|1 YAIT 兑换 THB
฿0.0261382869
|1 YAIT 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0236100657
|1 YAIT 兑换 AED
د.إ0.0029362569
|1 YAIT 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0006480567
|1 YAIT 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0062725488
|1 YAIT 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0072406335
|1 YAIT 兑换 MXN
$0.0152253321