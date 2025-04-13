Yachts Coin 价格 (YTC)
今天 Yachts Coin (YTC) 的实时价格为 0.00303499 USD。目前其市值为 $ 3.04M USD。YTC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Yachts Coin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Yachts Coin 当天价格变化为 -10.05%
- 其循环供应量为 999.91M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 YTC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 YTC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Yachts Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000339457604965143。
在过去30天内，Yachts Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Yachts Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Yachts Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000339457604965143
|-10.05%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Yachts Coin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.64%
-10.05%
+32.13%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Yachtscoin (YTC) Project Overview Launched in December 2024 by a boutique yacht brokerage company with 20 years of experience in the luxury yacht market, Yachtscoin (YTC) is a cryptocurrency designed to bridge the gap between the maritime industry and blockchain technology. The project focuses on facilitating seamless transactions within the yachting ecosystem, offering an efficient, secure, and transparent payment method for high-value maritime services and luxury yacht acquisitions. Yachtscoin aims to address the specific needs of yacht owners, brokers, manufacturers, and service providers by streamlining payments for yacht purchases, charters, maintenance, and exclusive maritime experiences. Traditional payment methods in this industry often involve complex processes, high fees, and delays. YTC offers a blockchain-based alternative that ensures fast, low-cost, and borderless transactions, enhancing efficiency and security for all parties involved. The Yachtscoin ecosystem integrates smart contract functionality to automate contractual agreements in yacht sales and charters. This feature reduces administrative overhead, minimizes fraud risk, and ensures secure, trustless transactions. By leveraging blockchain technology, YTC improves transactional transparency, giving users confidence in the security and legitimacy of their dealings. Yachtscoin also aims to become a versatile tool for luxury lifestyle investments by enabling payments for related services such as marina fees, crew management, fuel provisioning, and yacht maintenance. The project is designed to support partnerships with yacht manufacturers, marinas, and service providers, further integrating YTC into the broader maritime economy. The project’s website features information on the world’s top 10 largest yachts, reflecting Yachtscoin’s commitment to aligning with the luxury maritime sector. This content is intended to engage enthusiasts and investors interested in combining the world of luxury yachts with innovative blockchain solutions. Yachtscoin is developed with scalability and security in mind to support the growing demand for digital transactions in high-value industries. It is built to integrate with existing payment infrastructures and offers straightforward wallet solutions for seamless adoption by individuals and businesses in the yachting market. Future developments for Yachtscoin include expanding partnerships with global yacht dealers, integrating with NFT marketplaces for yacht-related digital assets, and developing exclusive membership programs offering premium yachting experiences. Yachtscoin’s mission is to simplify and modernize financial operations within the luxury yachting industry by providing a secure, efficient, and user-friendly cryptocurrency tailored to the sector’s unique needs.
|1 YTC 兑换 VND
₫77.82017859
|1 YTC 兑换 AUD
A$0.0048256341
|1 YTC 兑换 GBP
￡0.0023065924
|1 YTC 兑换 EUR
€0.0026707912
|1 YTC 兑换 USD
$0.00303499
|1 YTC 兑换 MYR
RM0.0134146558
|1 YTC 兑换 TRY
₺0.1155117194
|1 YTC 兑换 JPY
¥0.4355514149
|1 YTC 兑换 RUB
₽0.2524504682
|1 YTC 兑换 INR
₹0.2608877404
|1 YTC 兑换 IDR
Rp50.5831464334
|1 YTC 兑换 KRW
₩4.3110515455
|1 YTC 兑换 PHP
₱0.1735407282
|1 YTC 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.1556342872
|1 YTC 兑换 BRL
R$0.0177850414
|1 YTC 兑换 CAD
C$0.0041882862
|1 YTC 兑换 BDT
৳0.3679925375
|1 YTC 兑换 NGN
₦4.8250878018
|1 YTC 兑换 UAH
₴0.1253754369
|1 YTC 兑换 VES
Bs0.21548429
|1 YTC 兑换 PKR
Rs0.8491598521
|1 YTC 兑换 KZT
₸1.5652050428
|1 YTC 兑换 THB
฿0.1015811153
|1 YTC 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0982426263
|1 YTC 兑换 AED
د.إ0.0111384133
|1 YTC 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0024583419
|1 YTC 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0235211725
|1 YTC 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0281647072
|1 YTC 兑换 MXN
$0.061610297