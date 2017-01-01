XyraDAO by VIRTUALS（XYRA）代币经济学

深入了解 XyraDAO by VIRTUALS（XYRA），包括其代币供应、分配模型以及实时市场数据。
XyraDAO by VIRTUALS（XYRA）信息

XyraDAO: Co-own AI Agents performing real-world, monetizable tasks that generate revenue and increase the value of the $XYRA ecosystem.

$XYRA AI Agents: 🔹 Chat.Vidra.AI (Live) - AI tool that enables instant ad creation and viral video meme generation, making it easy to craft compelling content on demand.

🔹 @VidraAI X Agent (Live) - transforms X content into engaging, digestible videos, memes, and summaries.

🔹 Polymedes.AI (In Development) – An AI prediction and trading agent that analyzes trends and real-world events to execute profitable bets on Polymarket, with earnings flowing back into the $XYRA ecosystem.

🔹 White-Label AI Solutions – Custom AI integrations designed for businesses that require tailored, intelligent automation to streamline operations and enhance customer engagement.

How XyraDAO Creates Value 🔹 AI Agents That Earn Their Salary – Each AI agent will be designed to generate revenue through direct services, trading strategies, or automation. 🔹 Tokenized Incentives – Revenue generated by AI agents flows back into the DAO, funding buybacks of $XYRA tokens, increasing scarcity and value. 🔹 Flywheel Growth Model – More users = more revenue = stronger AI = higher $XYRA value = further ecosystem expansion.

Meet the Team

XyraLabs, the powerhouse behind XyraDAO, is a team of AI, blockchain, and investment experts collaborating since 2017. With deep experience in AI-driven automation, decentralized finance, and content marketing, we build AI solutions that deliver tangible ROI.

币种官网：
https://xyradao.ai/
币种白皮书：
https://docs.xyradao.ai/

XyraDAO by VIRTUALS（XYRA）代币经济学和价格数据分析

快速了解 XyraDAO by VIRTUALS（XYRA）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。

市值：
$ 11.33K
$ 11.33K
总供应量：
$ 999.98M
$ 999.98M
流通量：
$ 489.76M
$ 489.76M
FDV (完全稀释估值)：
$ 23.14K
$ 23.14K
最高价：
$ 0.00311099
$ 0.00311099
最低价：
$ 0
$ 0
当前价格：
$ 0
$ 0

XyraDAO by VIRTUALS（XYRA）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景

了解 XyraDAO by VIRTUALS（XYRA）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。

关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：

总供应量（Total Supply）：

已创建或将要创建的 XYRA 代币的最大数量。

流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：

当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。

最大供应量（Max Supply）：

XYRA 代币可能存在的总数量上限。

完全稀释估值（FDV）：

当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。

通胀率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。

为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？

流通供应量高 = 流动性强。

最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。

代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。

FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。

现在您已经了解了 XYRA 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 XYRA 代币的实时价格吧！

XYRA 价格预测

想知道 XYRA 的未来走势吗？我们的 XYRA 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。

免责声明

代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。