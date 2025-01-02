XYO Network 价格 (XYO)
今天 XYO Network (XYO) 的实时价格为 0.02093085 USD。目前其市值为 $ 290.93M USD。XYO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
XYO Network 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 8.71M USD
- XYO Network 当天价格变化为 +9.52%
- 其循环供应量为 13.93B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 XYO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 XYO 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，XYO Network 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00181865。
在过去30天内，XYO Network 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0091009680。
在过去60天内，XYO Network 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0646041611。
在过去90天内，XYO Network 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.015241501271900074。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00181865
|+9.52%
|30天
|$ -0.0091009680
|-43.48%
|60天
|$ +0.0646041611
|+308.66%
|90天
|$ +0.015241501271900074
|+267.90%
XYO Network 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.50%
+9.52%
+9.24%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Our project is called the "XY Oracle Network" (XYO Network). The XYO Network enables trustless transactions through an ecosystem of crypto-location components that can bridge the gap from the world of today, to the world of tomorrow. The XYO Network makes it possible for smart contracts to access the real world by using the XYO Network's ecosystem of devices to determine if an object is at a specific XY-coordinate. If it is, one can set up applications which execute transactions in the smart contract. This has opened up a new world of possibilities. The applications of such a technology are infinite. Take for example an eCommerce Company. With the XYO Network, they could now offer their premium customers payment-upon-delivery services. To be able to offer this service, the eCommerce company would leverage the XYO Network (which uses XYO Tokens) to write a smart contract. The XYO Network could then track the location of the package being sent to the consumer along every single step of fulfillment; from the warehouse shelf to the shipping courier, all the way into the consumer's house and every location in between. This could enable eCommerce retailers and websites to verify, in a trustless way, that the package not only appeared on the customer's doorstep, but also safely inside their home.
