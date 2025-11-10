xSUI is a tokenized version of staked SUI. When users stake SUI via Momentum Finance, they receive xSUI in return, a liquid token that continuously accrues staking rewards while remaining usable across DeFi protocols.

In a DeFi landscape that demands both performance and flexibility, xSUI enables users to earn staking rewards without locking up their SUI, unlocking new opportunities across trading, lending, and liquidity provisioning.

xSUI is minted through SpringSui, the secure, non-custodial staking framework for Sui. It’s already securing over $200 million in assets, reflecting the high demand for secure and flexible staking infrastructure.

The contracts behind xSUI are audited by OtterSec and Zellic, two of the most respected firms in blockchain security, providing users with confidence in the safety and integrity of the system.

And with its upcoming debut on OKX Wallet’s Cryptopedia, xSUI will be introduced to an audience of more than 53 million users, accelerating adoption and awareness across global markets.