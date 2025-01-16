Xspectra Ai 图标

Xspectra Ai 价格 ($XAI)

USD

Xspectra Ai ($XAI) 实时价格图表

$0.04157574
$0.04157574$0.04157574
-26.20%(1D)

今天 Xspectra Ai ($XAI) 的价格

今天 Xspectra Ai ($XAI) 的实时价格为 0.04157574 USD。目前其市值为 $ 415.76K USD。$XAI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Xspectra Ai 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 47.97K USD
- Xspectra Ai 当天价格变化为 -26.20%
- 其循环供应量为 10.00M USD

在获取 MEXC 上从 $XAI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 $XAI 价格信息的首选平台。

Xspectra Ai ($XAI) 价格表现 USD

今天内，Xspectra Ai 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0147666144343163
在过去30天内，Xspectra Ai 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去60天内，Xspectra Ai 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去90天内，Xspectra Ai 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0

时间段涨跌幅 (USD)涨跌幅 (%)
今日$ -0.0147666144343163-26.20%
30天$ 0--
60天$ 0--
90天$ 0--

Xspectra Ai ($XAI) 价格分析

Xspectra Ai 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：

$ 0.03376439
$ 0.03376439$ 0.03376439

$ 0.056382
$ 0.056382$ 0.056382

$ 0.093458
$ 0.093458$ 0.093458

-15.84%

-26.20%

-23.85%

Xspectra Ai ($XAI) 市场信息

深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：

$ 415.76K
$ 415.76K$ 415.76K

$ 47.97K
$ 47.97K$ 47.97K

10.00M
10.00M 10.00M

什么是Xspectra Ai ($XAI)

X Spectra AI is pioneering the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology to create a decentralized platform that offers innovative solutions for users, developers, and businesses. By combining the power of AI agents with the security and transparency of blockchain, X Spectra is building an ecosystem where intelligent agents can automate tasks, provide insights, and collaborate with both humans and other agents in a seamless, decentralized environment. At the core of the platform is the X Spectra decentralized application (DApp), which will serve as the primary interface for users to interact with AI agents and access a variety of AI-driven services. From crypto-focused agents offering automated trading strategies to general-purpose agents designed for a wide range of industries, the X Spectra DApp will empower users to leverage advanced AI technologies while ensuring privacy and decentralization. Through these efforts, X Spectra aims to become a leader in the AI x Blockchain space, driving innovation and unlocking new opportunities for all participants in the ecosystem.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Xspectra Ai ($XAI) 资源

白皮书
官网

大家还在问：关于 Xspectra Ai ($XAI) 的其他问题

免责声明

加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。

$XAI 兑换为当地货币

1 $XAI 兑换 AUD
A$0.066521184
1 $XAI 兑换 GBP
0.0336763494
1 $XAI 兑换 EUR
0.0403284678
1 $XAI 兑换 USD
$0.04157574
1 $XAI 兑换 MYR
RM0.18709083
1 $XAI 兑换 TRY
1.4734442256
1 $XAI 兑换 JPY
¥6.4787475642
1 $XAI 兑换 RUB
4.2640078944
1 $XAI 兑换 INR
3.5996275692
1 $XAI 兑换 IDR
Rp681.5693991456
1 $XAI 兑换 PHP
2.4338438196
1 $XAI 兑换 EGP
￡E.2.0941700238
1 $XAI 兑换 BRL
R$0.2498701974
1 $XAI 兑换 CAD
C$0.0594533082
1 $XAI 兑换 BDT
5.0290015104
1 $XAI 兑换 NGN
64.658590848
1 $XAI 兑换 UAH
1.7495071392
1 $XAI 兑换 VES
Bs2.24508996
1 $XAI 兑换 PKR
Rs11.5838326788
1 $XAI 兑换 KZT
21.9511592052
1 $XAI 兑换 THB
฿1.4381048466
1 $XAI 兑换 TWD
NT$1.3682576034
1 $XAI 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0378339234
1 $XAI 兑换 HKD
HK$0.3234592572
1 $XAI 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.4182519444