XRP20 价格 (XRP20)
今天 XRP20 (XRP20) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。XRP20 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
XRP20 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 562.49 USD
- XRP20 当天价格变化为 -1.64%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 XRP20兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 XRP20 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，XRP20 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，XRP20 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，XRP20 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，XRP20 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.64%
|30天
|$ 0
|-9.55%
|60天
|$ 0
|-10.48%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
XRP20 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.46%
-1.64%
-8.05%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Drawing inspiration from the original XRP, but built as an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, XRP20 is a more user focused and accessible token, featuring Stake To Earn utility and a burn mechanism making it deflationary. XRP20 aims to democratize access to a token that has traditionally served institutional players. Anybody holding XRP20 can stake their tokens to earn passive income. XRP20 is set up as a deflationary token with a buy and burn mechanism that sends 0.1% of every buy and sell to a burn address. 10% of the total supply is allocated to be burned. XRP20 team firmly believes in the power of decentralization and that creating a new token for the XRP Army will strengthen the ecosystem and embolden the community’s resolve in the wake of its current challenges What makes your project unique? Built on the foundations of XRP and following the movement of offering second chances for those who missed those out years ago, XRP20 aims to offer accessibility, inclusivity, utility, and simplicity and bridge the knowledge gap for new crypto participants as the original XRP token benefited institutional investors. Moreover, with the staking feature, buyers are now able to earn passive income. History of your project. XRP20 presale started on the 31st of July and concluded on the 15th of August, selling out the hard cap of $3,680,000.00 in about 2 weeks. Staking was launched on the 14th of August and over 50% of the tokens available in presale have been staked since then. Claiming of XRP20 went live on the 22nd of August and a trading pool has been created on Uniswap at the same time. What’s next for your project? After a successful launch on DEX, the next phase in the roadmap is the implementation of a token burning mechanism. This feature will automatically reduce the token supply with each transaction, increasing scarcity. Awarding staking rewards is a continuous process which will take place over the course of 4 years. 3,750 tokens are being emitted per ETH block. What can your token be used for? The project is a great opportunity for people who missed out on the early gains of XRP but this time, they can receive staking rewards and earn some passive income as well.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 XRP20 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 XRP20 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 XRP20 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 XRP20 兑换 USD
$--
|1 XRP20 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 XRP20 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 XRP20 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 XRP20 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 XRP20 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 XRP20 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 XRP20 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 XRP20 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 XRP20 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 XRP20 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 XRP20 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 XRP20 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 XRP20 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 XRP20 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 XRP20 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 XRP20 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 XRP20 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 XRP20 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 XRP20 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 XRP20 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 XRP20 兑换 MAD
.د.م--