XROW 价格 (XROW)
今天 XROW (XROW) 的实时价格为 0.00431002 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。XROW 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
XROW 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 676.59 USD
- XROW 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 XROW兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 XROW 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，XROW 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，XROW 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000393789。
在过去60天内，XROW 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0001946904。
在过去90天内，XROW 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0000393789
|-0.91%
|60天
|$ +0.0001946904
|+4.52%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
XROW 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
+3.44%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? XROW is a new ecosystem that includes a variety of different tools that are necessary for every person, allowing them to use only one platform to buy and sell cryptocurrency through an exchange / redirect to another network / stake for passive earnings / store on a wallet. What makes your project unique? One of the distinctive features is that people can protect themselves from using multiple platforms, which reduces their risks of being caught by scammers, reduces commission costs, and allows them to use convenient and intuitive tools. XROW bridge already boasts high speed, and the team will adhere to the same high standards in creating other products on the unified XROW platform. History of your project. A team of crypto enthusiasts with a large following has decided to create a single platform that will meet the needs and requirements of those who are just starting to learn about cryptocurrencies and those who are already experienced in this field. The team has set a high standard for the development of tools that are available on the XROW platform. What’s next for your project? The XROW team has already completed the development of a cross-chain bridge and is successfully gaining momentum in the sale of the token, which will serve as a link throughout the XROW ecosystem. Based on the roadmap, the team will continue to work on creating a crypto wallet, exchange, and staking farm. Further goals will also be identified over time. What can your token be used for? The XROW token will serve as a unified bridge token for all tools on the XROW platform. In the crypto exchange, the token will be implemented to reduce fees when buying or selling cryptocurrencies. In the farm, it will be awarded as a reward and, through staking, maintain greater token liquidity. In the cross-chain bridge and wallet, it will only be a bonus for using the tools (Airdrops)
