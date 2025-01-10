XP 价格 (XP)
今天 XP (XP) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 105.91K USD。XP 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
XP 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 9.90K USD
- XP 当天价格变化为 -17.15%
- 其循环供应量为 1.00B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 XP兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 XP 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，XP 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，XP 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，XP 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，XP 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-17.15%
|30天
|$ 0
|+80.61%
|60天
|$ 0
|-32.36%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
XP 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-1.78%
-17.15%
+98.09%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
We're all players in the game of life, earning experience points with every challenge. $XP celebrates the grind, honoring the persistent who level up, one achievement at a time. This crypto meme project serves as a token of recognition for the everyday heroes - the driven individuals who refuse to accept anything less than continuous self-improvement. By tokenizing the invisible "XP" we accumulate through our daily hustle, $XP transforms the mundane into the momentous. Every small victory, every conquered obstacle, every step forward on your personal journey is represented by a tangible $XP token. This crypto meme empowers a community of achievers, providing a shared language to acknowledge and celebrate your collective progress. Whether you're climbing the corporate ladder, launching a passion project, or simply striving to be your best self, $XP reminds you that your efforts are not going unnoticed. Join the $XP movement and showcase your commitment to leveling up. Earn, hold, and share your $XP tokens as a badge of honor - the only limit is how high you're willing to ascend.
