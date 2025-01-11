XOO 价格 (XOO)
今天 XOO (XOO) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。XOO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
XOO 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 10.93 USD
- XOO 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 XOO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 XOO 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，XOO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，XOO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，XOO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，XOO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|0.00%
|60天
|$ 0
|0.00%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
XOO 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The XOOCITY project aims to create a virtual land NFT platform that replicates real-world cities, starting with Hong Kong, in the metaverse. The platform allows users to sell, stake, and develop NFT-based applications on virtual land. The initial offering includes over 300,000 virtual land plots, with plans to expand to other major cities like Tokyo, New York, London, and Paris in the future. Key aspects of the project include: 1. **Virtual Land Ownership**: Users can purchase virtual land NFTs to build various structures such as games, office buildings, clubhouses, business facilities, expo centers, and shopping malls. 2. **Metaverse Development**: XOOCITY aims to build a comprehensive metaverse ecosystem that integrates blockchain, NFTs, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and 3D engines to enhance user experiences. 3. **Economic Opportunities**: The platform provides opportunities for virtual tourism, social connections, gaming, shopping, and business activities. It also aims to democratize access to metaverse development and create new jobs and economic opportunities in the metaverse/web3 creator ecosystem. 4. **Token and Marketplace**: The XOO token is the native currency of the platform, facilitating transactions and enabling users to earn and spend within the metaverse. XOOCITY is also developing an NFT trading market to allow users to trade and exchange NFT assets. 5. **Community and Partnerships**: XOOCITY is building a community of users and strategic partners to support the development and growth of the metaverse. This includes collaborations with government agencies, technology companies, and investment institutions. Overall, XOOCITY aims to revolutionize virtual real estate and provide a platform for immersive digital experiences, blending elements of gaming, social interaction, and business in a metaverse environment.
