XMax 价格 (XMX)
今天 XMax (XMX) 的实时价格为 0.00000108 USD。目前其市值为 $ 29.25K USD。XMX 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
XMax 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- XMax 当天价格变化为 +49.77%
- 其循环供应量为 27.00B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 XMX兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 XMX 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，XMax 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，XMax 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000007692。
在过去60天内，XMax 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000008776。
在过去90天内，XMax 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000005295951048973569。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+49.77%
|30天
|$ -0.0000007692
|-71.22%
|60天
|$ -0.0000008776
|-81.26%
|90天
|$ -0.000005295951048973569
|-83.06%
XMax 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.14%
+49.77%
+54.77%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
XMax is an all-in-one development ecosystem which makes it easier for entertainment industry developers to create DAPPs. We believe in the future of blockchain technology and know that by providing developers with a set of easy to use tools and the knowledge to use them we can share blockchain applications with a global user base. XMax is a blockchain and developer ecosystem for building decentralized games and entertainment DAPPs. Our blockchain supports game developers with a high TPS mainchain and integrated sidechains for transaction-intensive DAPPs. XMax Includes: Game & Entertainment DAPP SDK, APIs, Smart Contract and DAPP Templates, 3D Game Engine, Developer Docs & Education. With XMax developers can program complex DAPPs (Blockchain APPs) using WebX.js, a JavaScript type language which our team created to simplify blockchain programming. With WebX.js developers can focus more on creating great applications and less on blockchain infrastructure. Once a DAPP has been created, users will be able to easily download it from the XMX APP Store. We make this experience as simple as opening your phone. XMax is a decentralized ecosystem which allows DAPP developers to involve users in the design process and via Asset Tokens crowdfund the development of their projects. We believe the future of blockchain technology belongs to developers and users.
