Xidar（IDA）信息

The IDA token represent a vital utility asset within the XIDAR ecosystem and play a pivotal role in all our products and services. In particular, IDA tokens will empower users with decision-making capabilities in our upcoming investment DAO and provide access to premium features within the XIDAR wallet. Additionally, we plan to announce further benefits related to our upcoming no-code dApp creator. Further details regarding the various utilities and potential governance systems are currently under review and will be revealed at the appropriate time.