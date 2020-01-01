xHashtag（XTAG）信息

Building on Solana, xHashtag is a DAO for the FutureOfWork that helps Communities grow by engaging in Play2Earn. Projects can leverage community talent to accelerate community growth by rewarding valuable actions in their own tokens with optional vesting to balance sell pressure. From a user's perspective, xHashtag offers a way to earn crypto rewards for completing an array of on-chain and off-chain activities, while for the project, it presents a way to effectively increase off-chain and on-chain engagement on a daily basis through tokenized rewards.With xHashtag, users can start earning crypto with zero investment & risk and staking XTAG enhances the earning potential of the user.