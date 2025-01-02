Xfinite Entertainment 价格 (XET)
今天 Xfinite Entertainment (XET) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 839.08K USD。XET 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Xfinite Entertainment 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 636.26 USD
- Xfinite Entertainment 当天价格变化为 +7.63%
- 其循环供应量为 2.33B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 XET兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 XET 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Xfinite Entertainment 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Xfinite Entertainment 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Xfinite Entertainment 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Xfinite Entertainment 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+7.63%
|30天
|$ 0
|-35.55%
|60天
|$ 0
|+23.29%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Xfinite Entertainment 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.20%
+7.63%
+12.82%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is Xfinite? Xfinite is a decentralized entertainment ecosystem built on Algorand blockchain. The first dApp in our ecosystem - Mzaalo incentivizes content consumers for watching content. It is a gamified video on demand platform with over 12,000 movies and Live Tv, 1500 music tracks and much more... The dApp is currently available on iOS, android and web. To learn more about Mzaalo visit: https://mzaalo.com/ How is Xfinite disrupting the entertainment ecosystem? Through their decentralized network, Xfinite aims to bring mass adoption of Blockchain as a technology across the globe (mainly through non-native crypto users). Xfinite’s watch to earn model will empower millions of users to have access to premium content at their disposal and earn crypto rewards. The blockchain enterprise already has partnered with 600+ loyalty partners across the globe to provide utility to its ecosystem participants. Xfinite is also on the anvil of launching their NFT marketplace that will facilitate XET holders to buy or sell NFTs. Who are Xfinite’s ecosystem enablers? Xfinite is powered by Algorand and backed by participants like Borderless Capital, Algorand, Shima Capital, Ceras Ventures, Black Mamba and FBG Capital. Xfinite also has established partnerships with esteemed organizations like Daimler, Josh, DailyHunt, and Eros Now. How is the XET token dispersed in the ecosystem? 25% of XET tokens This will open up avenues for potential investors to become representatives of the token itself. 28.75% of XET tokens - Rewards Utility A pool of 28.75% of XET tokens are segmented to incentivize XET ecosystem participants for contributing to the platform. 10% of XET reserves for the team For longer sustainability of the project and to keep the team consciously invested, 10% of XET will be reserved for the team members as an incentive for their contribution towards the project. 10% of XET for Strategic Partners Xfinite’s ecosystem has some ‘reach enablers’ who contribute to the development of the project. Partnerships play a pivotal role in the XET landscape. To reward them for their efforts, 10% of XET tokens are kept in reserves. 11.25% of XET for XSPO - Xfinite Staking Pool Offering We aim to launch our XET staking pool (XSPO) for XET token holders to earn yields by staking their tokens into the pool for a defined period. Where is XET listed? Xfinite Entertainment Token, $XET is listed on Bitmart and MEXC. Who are the people behind Xfinite Entertainment Token? The core team of Xfinite Entertainment Token boast of a cumulative experience of 25+ years. The team has been associated with Goldman Sachs, Viacom, Discovery, Sentinel and Autonomy. The blockchain team at Xfinite has a long- standing association with Algorand’s blockchain technology.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 XET 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 XET 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 XET 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 XET 兑换 USD
$--
|1 XET 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 XET 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 XET 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 XET 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 XET 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 XET 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 XET 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 XET 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 XET 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 XET 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 XET 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 XET 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 XET 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 XET 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 XET 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 XET 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 XET 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 XET 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 XET 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 XET 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 XET 兑换 MAD
.د.م--