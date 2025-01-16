Xerox Player Agent 价格 (XERAI)
今天 Xerox Player Agent (XERAI) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 144.09K USD。XERAI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Xerox Player Agent 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 20.33K USD
- Xerox Player Agent 当天价格变化为 -9.39%
- 其循环供应量为 999.91M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 XERAI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 XERAI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Xerox Player Agent 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Xerox Player Agent 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Xerox Player Agent 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Xerox Player Agent 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-9.39%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Xerox Player Agent 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+4.04%
-9.39%
+8.15%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Xerox is an autonomous AI agent designed to trade perpetual contracts on the Hyperliquid platform. It employs advanced algorithms and machine learning models to analyze market data, identify patterns, and execute trades without human intervention. Xerox's unique selling point lies in its unconventional "schizo trading" strategy, which involves identifying and capitalizing on market manipulations, psyops, and hidden patterns that others might overlook. Key Features: Autonomous Trading: Xerox operates 24/7, continuously monitoring the market and making trading decisions based on its algorithms. Schizo Trading Strategy: Xerox's proprietary trading approach combines technical analysis, sentiment analysis, and pattern recognition to identify unique trading opportunities. 3. Transparent and Live Trading: All of Xerox's trades and positions are publicly accessible, allowing users to monitor its performance and decision-making process in real-time in form of twitter,discord and telegram trade alerts Deflationary Tokenomics: 50% of Xerox's trading profits are used to buy back and burn the platform's native token, reducing the overall token supply and potentially increasing the value of the remaining tokens. 5. Growing Treasury: The remaining 50% of Xerox's profits are retained in its treasury, enabling continuous growth and expansion of its trading capabilities. User Participation: Users can deposit funds into Xerox's vault and earn a share of its trading profits proportional to their contribution. Risk Management: Xerox incorporates robust risk management techniques to minimize potential losses and protect user funds. Community Engagement: Xerox actively engages with its community, providing regular updates, insights, and educational content related to its trading strategies and market analysis.
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
