XDEFI（XDEFI）代币经济学
XDEFI（XDEFI）信息
In October 2024, the $XDEFI token migrated to the $CTRL token on a 1:1 basis.
If you still hold any $XDEFI tokens you can migrate them to $CTRL on a 1:1 basis any time until September 2025 using the official migration tool which is available here: https://app.ctrl.xyz/migrate.
Ctrl Wallet will cover the gas fees involved with your migration provided that you complete your migration by 31 December 2024.
If you are interested in buying the token for Ctrl Wallet, please purchase $CTRL.
Please note that any liquidity pools for the $XDEFI token are no longer supported by Ctrl Wallet and you can expect to experience high slippage.
XDEFI is a non-custodial wallet that allows you to securely swap, store, and send NFTs and crypto across 14 blockchains.
Join more than 100,000 people who trust XDEFI Wallet!
One wallet for all of Web3: Swap, send and store more than 10,000 assets on Ethereum, THORChain, Avalanche, Fantom, Arbitrum, Polygon, Bitcoin, Binance Chain, Binance Smart Chain, Doge, Litecoin, Luna2, Luna Classic and Bitcoin Cash.
A single gallery for all your NFTs: A single, customisable gallery for your Ethereum, Avalanche, Fantom, Arbitrum, Polygon, Binance Chain and Luna2 NFTs.
Permissionless swaps and bridging: Unlimited swaps for all THORChain assets, all within the wallet.
XDEFI Wallet is non-custodial: We never have access to your funds. XDEFI Wallet never stores your seed phrase, your password or any private information.
You are always in full control of your funds and data.
XDEFI（XDEFI）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 XDEFI（XDEFI）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
XDEFI（XDEFI）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 XDEFI（XDEFI）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 XDEFI 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
XDEFI 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 XDEFI 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 XDEFI 代币的实时价格吧！
XDEFI 价格预测
想知道 XDEFI 的未来走势吗？我们的 XDEFI 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
为什么选择 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球领先的加密货币交易所，深受全球数百万用户信赖。无论您是新手还是资深交易者，MEXC 都是您进入加密世界的最便捷途径。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。