XDEFI 价格 (XDEFI)
今天 XDEFI (XDEFI) 的实时价格为 0.053845 USD。目前其市值为 $ 7.00M USD。XDEFI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
XDEFI 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 3.75K USD
- XDEFI 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 130.07M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 XDEFI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 XDEFI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，XDEFI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，XDEFI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0179107369。
在过去60天内，XDEFI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0006181352。
在过去90天内，XDEFI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000087481495716805。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0179107369
|-33.26%
|60天
|$ -0.0006181352
|-1.14%
|90天
|$ -0.000087481495716805
|-0.16%
XDEFI 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-17.94%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
In October 2024, the $XDEFI token migrated to the $CTRL token on a 1:1 basis. If you still hold any $XDEFI tokens you can migrate them to $CTRL on a 1:1 basis any time until September 2025 using the official migration tool which is available here: https://app.ctrl.xyz/migrate. Ctrl Wallet will cover the gas fees involved with your migration provided that you complete your migration by 31 December 2024. If you are interested in buying the token for Ctrl Wallet, please purchase $CTRL. Please note that any liquidity pools for the $XDEFI token are no longer supported by Ctrl Wallet and you can expect to experience high slippage. ------- XDEFI is a non-custodial wallet that allows you to securely swap, store, and send NFTs and crypto across 14 blockchains. Join more than 100,000 people who trust XDEFI Wallet! One wallet for all of Web3: Swap, send and store more than 10,000 assets on Ethereum, THORChain, Avalanche, Fantom, Arbitrum, Polygon, Bitcoin, Binance Chain, Binance Smart Chain, Doge, Litecoin, Luna2, Luna Classic and Bitcoin Cash. A single gallery for all your NFTs: A single, customisable gallery for your Ethereum, Avalanche, Fantom, Arbitrum, Polygon, Binance Chain and Luna2 NFTs. Permissionless swaps and bridging: Unlimited swaps for all THORChain assets, all within the wallet. XDEFI Wallet is non-custodial: We never have access to your funds. XDEFI Wallet never stores your seed phrase, your password or any private information. You are always in full control of your funds and data.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 XDEFI 兑换 AUD
A$0.086152
|1 XDEFI 兑换 GBP
￡0.043076
|1 XDEFI 兑换 EUR
€0.0516912
|1 XDEFI 兑换 USD
$0.053845
|1 XDEFI 兑换 MYR
RM0.24068715
|1 XDEFI 兑换 TRY
₺1.90126695
|1 XDEFI 兑换 JPY
¥8.45420345
|1 XDEFI 兑换 RUB
₽6.00317905
|1 XDEFI 兑换 INR
₹4.61720875
|1 XDEFI 兑换 IDR
Rp868.46762035
|1 XDEFI 兑换 PHP
₱3.1187024
|1 XDEFI 兑换 EGP
￡E.2.73263375
|1 XDEFI 兑换 BRL
R$0.333839
|1 XDEFI 兑换 CAD
C$0.0775368
|1 XDEFI 兑换 BDT
৳6.4344775
|1 XDEFI 兑换 NGN
₦83.22229355
|1 XDEFI 兑换 UAH
₴2.26741295
|1 XDEFI 兑换 VES
Bs2.746095
|1 XDEFI 兑换 PKR
Rs15.0066015
|1 XDEFI 兑换 KZT
₸28.26485585
|1 XDEFI 兑换 THB
฿1.8447297
|1 XDEFI 兑换 TWD
NT$1.77096205
|1 XDEFI 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0484605
|1 XDEFI 兑换 HKD
HK$0.41837565
|1 XDEFI 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.54437295