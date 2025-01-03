XDAO 价格 (XDAO)
今天 XDAO (XDAO) 的实时价格为 0.02270426 USD。目前其市值为 $ 530.95K USD。XDAO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
XDAO 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 49.87K USD
- XDAO 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 23.39M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 XDAO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 XDAO 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，XDAO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，XDAO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0008108622。
在过去60天内，XDAO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0142763819。
在过去90天内，XDAO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.2540709996843898。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0008108622
|-3.57%
|60天
|$ -0.0142763819
|-62.87%
|90天
|$ -0.2540709996843898
|-91.79%
XDAO 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is XDAO? XDAO was created with the idea to make DAOs the place for crypto mass adoption by providing the tools for groups to control mutual treasury, build communities and invest in DeFi. In short, XDAO is a fully customizable DAO builder for treasury management, multisig wallet and the platform for investment. DAOs on XDAO can be any-sized companies. What problem does XDAO solve? XDAO solves the problem of mutual budget management. In XDAO a group of people can easily create a Decentralized Autonomous Organization, deposit crypto assets, manage them by voting, sell DAO shares and directly interact with DeFi protocols. Who can use XDAO? - Venture Capital Funds; - Funds and foundations; - Startups; - DeFi projects; - Freelance groups; - NFT owners; - GameFi Guilds. What can be implemented with XDAO? - Full or partial management of the DeFi project treasury; - Salary treasury/marketing treasury for any blockchain organization; - Grant program/bug bounty treasury; - Investing in DeFi with total assets; - Investing in NFT and GameFi; - Charity; - Joint participation in any Allocations, IDO, Launchpad; - Family treasury management and many other use cases.
