xCRX 价格 (XCRX)
今天 xCRX (XCRX) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。XCRX 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
xCRX 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 7.97 USD
- xCRX 当天价格变化为 -4.48%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 XCRX兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 XCRX 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，xCRX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，xCRX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，xCRX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，xCRX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-4.48%
|30天
|$ 0
|-40.75%
|60天
|$ 0
|-59.56%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
xCRX 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
-4.48%
-16.41%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
CRODEX has introduced its new, reformed protocol by which it is going to be sharing its platform revenues with CRODEXers. The team keeps working diligently to design and develop a system that provides a seamless experience to our community while adopting the new protocol. PROTOCOL OVERVIEW The new protocol consists of 3 elements: - xCRX is the main token of the protocol It is tradable and will keep its main liquidity in xCRX / CRO. It incurs a 9% fee-on-sell. Upon each sell transaction, the entire fee is distributed proportionally to rCRX holders in xCRX as dividend. CRODEX platform does not claim any additional fee. - rCRX is the auxiliary token of the protocol It is not tradable. It acts as a receipt representing its owner’s share of platform revenues and xCRX dividends. It cannot be transferred to another wallet. - xVault is the intermediary organ of the protocol xVault allows users to pledge their xCRX tokens to receive rCRX. By holding rCRX, the owner accumulates xCRX in their xVault account which they can claim at any time. Only to be absolutely clear, the accumulating xCRX in the xVault accounts come from two sources: Min. 40% of platform-wide trade fees distributed bi-monthly, 9% of all xCRX sells distributed immediately as dividends upon each sell. STAKE & EARN - The holders of xCRX can stake xCRX-CRO Liquidity Provider tokens or single xCRX tokens to earn rewards.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 XCRX 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 XCRX 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 XCRX 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 XCRX 兑换 USD
$--
|1 XCRX 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 XCRX 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 XCRX 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 XCRX 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 XCRX 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 XCRX 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 XCRX 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 XCRX 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 XCRX 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 XCRX 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 XCRX 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 XCRX 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 XCRX 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 XCRX 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 XCRX 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 XCRX 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 XCRX 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 XCRX 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 XCRX 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 XCRX 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 XCRX 兑换 MAD
.د.م--