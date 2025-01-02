Xbit 价格 (XBT)
今天 Xbit (XBT) 的实时价格为 0.01089204 USD。目前其市值为 $ 9.38M USD。XBT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Xbit 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 290.69K USD
- Xbit 当天价格变化为 +0.18%
- 其循环供应量为 863.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 XBT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 XBT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Xbit 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Xbit 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0003502193。
在过去60天内，Xbit 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0007597099。
在过去90天内，Xbit 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.000651924553797636。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.18%
|30天
|$ +0.0003502193
|+3.22%
|60天
|$ +0.0007597099
|+6.97%
|90天
|$ +0.000651924553797636
|+6.37%
Xbit 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.11%
+0.18%
-0.12%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The Xbit Coin is here to revolutionize the online gaming world and can be considered a very good role model for the crypto market in the future. Because not only the technology behind Xbit is excellent, but also, there is an established financial institute behind this coin that has an effective value. This financial institute is the online Casino Xbit. This coin has been designed for online gaming in general, but specifically to be used in Casino Xbit. As a result, the Xbit Coin is considered as representative shares for the Xbit Casino. So, in a way, through purchasing Xbit coins, you will buy shares in the Casino. This coin is accepted by this online Casino. So, users who buy this coin can also use them to play thousands of different games in the Casino. By using cryptocurrencies the Casino, it is possible to make deposits and withdrawals 24/7. So you can get started with the Casino in no time or cash out the winnings quickly. In this sense, Casino Xbit is truly unique in the world of gambling and online Casinos. Since, the coins that are used to play games in the Casino are also considered representative shares of the Casino, and will continue increase in value as more people purchase this coin to play in the Casino. Upon completion of the presale of this cryptocurrency, the Xbit Coin will be listed on several exchanges so that you can also exchange the coins to Counos X, Bitcoin, etc. There is also the possibility to stake Xbit Coins. With the help of this feature, all the owners of Xbit coins will be able to stake them. In the process of staking, the staked coins are frozen and transferrable. In return, users will receive an annual interest of 5 percent. This allows gamers and all the users to benefit even more with the help of Xbit cryptocurrency. As a shareholder, you also have a right of co-determination. Because on the Counos X Blockchain there is a voting system with which you can cast your vote. For every 10,000 coins staked in the system, one vote right is given to the user in the CCXX voting system. In other words, users who stake their Xbit coins will receive a voting right for each 10 thousand coins. All the future changes and developments in the system and decision making about the profit system of the online game will be decided and implemented via voting through the Counos X Blockchain-based voting system.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 XBT 兑换 AUD
A$0.017427264
|1 XBT 兑换 GBP
￡0.008713632
|1 XBT 兑换 EUR
€0.0104563584
|1 XBT 兑换 USD
$0.01089204
|1 XBT 兑换 MYR
RM0.0486874188
|1 XBT 兑换 TRY
₺0.3845979324
|1 XBT 兑换 JPY
¥1.7101592004
|1 XBT 兑换 RUB
₽1.2143535396
|1 XBT 兑换 INR
₹0.93399243
|1 XBT 兑换 IDR
Rp175.6780399212
|1 XBT 兑换 PHP
₱0.6308669568
|1 XBT 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.55277103
|1 XBT 兑换 BRL
R$0.067530648
|1 XBT 兑换 CAD
C$0.0156845376
|1 XBT 兑换 BDT
৳1.30159878
|1 XBT 兑换 NGN
₦16.8346281036
|1 XBT 兑换 UAH
₴0.4586638044
|1 XBT 兑换 VES
Bs0.55549404
|1 XBT 兑换 PKR
Rs3.035611548
|1 XBT 兑换 KZT
₸5.7175585572
|1 XBT 兑换 THB
฿0.3731612904
|1 XBT 兑换 TWD
NT$0.3582391956
|1 XBT 兑换 CHF
Fr0.009802836
|1 XBT 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0846311508
|1 XBT 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.1101185244