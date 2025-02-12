什么是Xave Coin (XVC)

Our vision is to bring artists closer to their fans in a unique environment that identifies them and allows them to express themselves. Where they can exhibit, make profits and exploit their art to the maximum; a place that inspires not only the creativity of the artists, but also that of the fans, so that together, they give life to a unique experience and are part of this new digital universe (metaverse). XAVE Coin is a digital currency oriented to the world of music, designed for the exchange of products, goods, services, and for the capitalization of individuals, groups or companies. XAVE Coin aims to Tokenize various commercial and business projects globally, based on technology, music and the artists that are part of it. Also, it seeks to solve several of the economic and financial challenges that the record industry and show business are currently facing.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Xave Coin (XVC) 资源 白皮书 官网