Xahau 价格 (XAH)
今天 Xahau (XAH) 的实时价格为 0.072371 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。XAH 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Xahau 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 41.31K USD
- Xahau 当天价格变化为 -2.19%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 XAH兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 XAH 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Xahau 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00162194983457688。
在过去30天内，Xahau 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0105382597。
在过去60天内，Xahau 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0215203853。
在过去90天内，Xahau 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.020312608302411046。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00162194983457688
|-2.19%
|30天
|$ -0.0105382597
|-14.56%
|60天
|$ -0.0215203853
|-29.73%
|90天
|$ +0.020312608302411046
|+39.02%
Xahau 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.68%
-2.19%
-3.83%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Xahau is a smart contract sidechain to the XRPL ecosystem, introducing "Hooks" to enable smart contract functionality on the XRPL. These Hooks are small pieces of code that live in Xahau accounts and check transactions against specified rules that Hooks set. This makes it possible for transactions to be executed safely and automatically. Xahau XRP (XAH) is the currency of the network. It is a utility token to purchase network services. Like the XRPL, transactions on Xahau incur a fee or reserve that is charged in Xahau XRP to protect the Ledger against spam and bloat. In Xahau, transaction fees are calculated dynamically based on how complicated Hook transactions are. This is because smart contract transactions require more computing power than regular XRPL transactions. The native token, XAH, acts as "network gas" when executing smart contracts, providing the necessary computational resources to ensure smooth contract execution. Xahau's governance is managed through the Genesis Hook Governance Game, a decentralized mechanism overseeing the emission and management of Xahau XRP (XAH), rewarding active network participants, and ensuring a sustainable ecosystem. Xahau (XAH) extends the XRPL ecosystem's functionalities by integrating smart contract capabilities through Hooks, offering a platform for developers to build and interact with smart contracts while maintaining the security and efficiency inherent to the XRPL.
|1 XAH 兑换 AUD
A$0.11434618
|1 XAH 兑换 GBP
￡0.0578968
|1 XAH 兑换 EUR
€0.06947616
|1 XAH 兑换 USD
$0.072371
|1 XAH 兑换 MYR
RM0.32277466
|1 XAH 兑换 TRY
₺2.60680342
|1 XAH 兑换 JPY
¥11.11835673
|1 XAH 兑换 RUB
₽6.98307779
|1 XAH 兑换 INR
₹6.26153892
|1 XAH 兑换 IDR
Rp1,186.40964624
|1 XAH 兑换 PHP
₱4.20982107
|1 XAH 兑换 EGP
￡E.3.65039324
|1 XAH 兑换 BRL
R$0.41685696
|1 XAH 兑换 CAD
C$0.10276682
|1 XAH 兑换 BDT
৳8.76050955
|1 XAH 兑换 NGN
₦108.339387
|1 XAH 兑换 UAH
₴3.01714699
|1 XAH 兑换 VES
Bs4.34226
|1 XAH 兑换 PKR
Rs20.19223271
|1 XAH 兑换 KZT
₸36.49524788
|1 XAH 兑换 THB
฿2.46712739
|1 XAH 兑换 TWD
NT$2.37666364
|1 XAH 兑换 CHF
Fr0.06585761
|1 XAH 兑换 HKD
HK$0.56377009
|1 XAH 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.72443371