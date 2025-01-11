什么是Wrapped ThunderPOKT (WTPOKT)

Thunderhead’s wrapped tPOKT (wtPOKT) is tPOKT which is deposited into the tPOKT wrapper to create a new token called wtPOKT.Wrapping tPOKT creates a stable-balance, DeFi-compatible version of the tPOKT token which allows for easier integrations with DeFi protocols including Uniswap. One's tPOKT balance continously increases due to distributions of node rewards via rebase. This causes one's tPOKT balance to continously increase. Unfortunately, some DeFi protocols, like Uniswap v3, keep track of user's balances, which causes users to lose rebase rewards. These types of protocols require fixed-balance tokens for optimal usage. To achieve this, we created a fixed balance token for tPOKT let's you ""wrap"" your tPOKT into wtPOKT to keeps your token balance fixed. wtPOKT and tPOKT are interchangeable at any time, and earn the exact same rewards. The only difference is that one's wtPOKT balance will stay the same, but will be redeemable for more tPOKT, whereas one's tPOKT balance will just increase.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Wrapped ThunderPOKT (WTPOKT) 资源 官网