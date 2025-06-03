Wrapped SAFU 价格 (WSAFU)
今天 Wrapped SAFU (WSAFU) 的实时价格为 0.02614594 USD。目前其市值为 $ 103.61K USD。WSAFU 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Wrapped SAFU 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Wrapped SAFU 当天价格变化为 -1.50%
- 其循环供应量为 3.96M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 WSAFU兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 WSAFU 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Wrapped SAFU 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00039975089899304。
在过去30天内，Wrapped SAFU 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0098859890。
在过去60天内，Wrapped SAFU 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Wrapped SAFU 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00039975089899304
|-1.50%
|30天
|$ -0.0098859890
|-37.81%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Wrapped SAFU 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.50%
-1.50%
-34.28%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Safura is a decentralized protection protocol designed to cover Web3 users and projects from risks like exploits, cyberattacks, and smart contract vulnerabilities. Safura is a DeFi cover alternative for risk-sharing among members. It allows members to purchase various cover products to protect against risks. The $SAFU token is used within the protocol for risk sharing. Digital assets' value has increased to the trillions over the years. The Web3 economy has a lot of potential but in order for wider adoption, it needs to be safe. Currently, less than 1% of digital assets are covered. This presents a unique opportunity for cover to fill the gap. The implementation of cover will enhance community trust and protect against risks like exchange failures, cyber-attacks, and lost or stolen wallet keys. Safura will provide its own platform while embedding cover offerings on DEXes & wallet front-ends. Smart contract security shouldn't end with the audit report. Safura, a DAO founded by auditors and members of the AuditOne ecosystem, has forked a protocol for asset cover (a clean fork of Nexus Mutual with different parameters & tokenomics) which is being deployed on the Sonic blockchain. Community members can choose to have their funds protected with coverage, giving them peace of mind and protecting their assets from potential risks. Projects can purchase coverage to increase community trust, knowing they're protected against potential vulnerabilities. For AuditOne, it's about putting skin in the game and backing our audits with long-term security guarantees.
