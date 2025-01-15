Wrapped GLQ 价格 (WGLQ)
今天 Wrapped GLQ (WGLQ) 的实时价格为 0.05625 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。WGLQ 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Wrapped GLQ 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 10.07K USD
- Wrapped GLQ 当天价格变化为 +7.74%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
今天内，Wrapped GLQ 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00404228。
在过去30天内，Wrapped GLQ 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0217049512。
在过去60天内，Wrapped GLQ 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0175435425。
在过去90天内，Wrapped GLQ 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00404228
|+7.74%
|30天
|$ -0.0217049512
|-38.58%
|60天
|$ -0.0175435425
|-31.18%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Wrapped GLQ 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
+7.74%
-11.39%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
WGLQ is the wrapped version of GLQ, the native asset of the GraphLinq Chain. This token is utilized for all financial transactions on the protocol and to fulfill community needs. It can be used on the GraphLinq Hub, the DeFi core product of the GLQ Chain, which features its own decentralized exchange (DEX). To trade on this platform, you need to wrap GLQ into WGLQ. Additionally, GLQ is required to pay transaction gas fees, which are very low. The GraphLinq Hub offers features that appeal to experienced traders and newcomers, making their experience smoother, easier, and more rewarding. What features await you in GraphLinq Hub? • Supplying Liquidity and Earning LP Trading Fees As a cornerstone of DeFi, liquidity provision is central to GraphLinq Hub's functionality. Users can become liquidity providers (LPs) through its robust liquidity pool ecosystem. By supplying liquidity, you enhance market efficiency, earn trading fees as a reward, and support a liquid ecosystem on the GraphLinq Chain. • Swapping ERC20/GraphLinq Chain Tokens Smooth token swaps are crucial for seamless transactions. GraphLinq Hub aims to provide a streamlined solution for swapping ERC20 and GraphLinq Chain tokens. • Earning Yields Through Farming Pools Farming pools on GraphLinq Hub allow you to earn yields by staking your tokens. This is an excellent way to maximize your ROI and benefit from the potential growth of the GraphLinq ecosystem.
|1 WGLQ 兑换 AUD
A$0.0905625
|1 WGLQ 兑换 GBP
￡0.0455625
|1 WGLQ 兑换 EUR
€0.0545625
|1 WGLQ 兑换 USD
$0.05625
|1 WGLQ 兑换 MYR
RM0.253125
|1 WGLQ 兑换 TRY
₺1.99575
|1 WGLQ 兑换 JPY
¥8.8903125
|1 WGLQ 兑换 RUB
₽5.7369375
|1 WGLQ 兑换 INR
₹4.8673125
|1 WGLQ 兑换 IDR
Rp922.131
|1 WGLQ 兑换 PHP
₱3.303
|1 WGLQ 兑换 EGP
￡E.2.83725
|1 WGLQ 兑换 BRL
R$0.3403125
|1 WGLQ 兑换 CAD
C$0.0804375
|1 WGLQ 兑换 BDT
৳6.8416875
|1 WGLQ 兑换 NGN
₦87.3444375
|1 WGLQ 兑换 UAH
₴2.3799375
|1 WGLQ 兑换 VES
Bs2.98125
|1 WGLQ 兑换 PKR
Rs15.685875
|1 WGLQ 兑换 KZT
₸29.856375
|1 WGLQ 兑换 THB
฿1.95075
|1 WGLQ 兑换 TWD
NT$1.854
|1 WGLQ 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0511875
|1 WGLQ 兑换 HKD
HK$0.437625
|1 WGLQ 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.5664375