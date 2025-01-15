Wrapped FIO 价格 (WFIO)
今天 Wrapped FIO (WFIO) 的实时价格为 0.03563549 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。WFIO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Wrapped FIO 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 339.86 USD
- Wrapped FIO 当天价格变化为 +2.35%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 WFIO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 WFIO 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Wrapped FIO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00081952。
在过去30天内，Wrapped FIO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0112641146。
在过去60天内，Wrapped FIO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0080400507。
在过去90天内，Wrapped FIO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00081952
|+2.35%
|30天
|$ -0.0112641146
|-31.60%
|60天
|$ +0.0080400507
|+22.56%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Wrapped FIO 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.41%
+2.35%
-13.24%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
FIO Protocol (FIO) is a decentralized, open-source usability solution that enables easier cryptocurrency transactions on all blockchains by replacing complex wallet addresses with a single, customizable, and human-readable Crypto Handle in the format of username@domain. FIO Crypto Handles can be used to send, receive, request, and sign any type of cryptocurrency transaction as easily as sending an email. FIO Protocol’s mission is to make cryptocurrency easy to use across every type of token and coin by removing the opportunity for human error when transacting with long-string wallet addresses on different blockchains and network types. FIO integrates into any type of decentralized application and has a growing partner ecosystem of more than 75 wallets, exchanges, marketplaces, payment processors, and gaming platforms – including its own homebuilt application, FIO Dashboard. Key FIO Protocol highlights include: FIO ($FIO) is the native utility token used for transaction fees and governance on FIO Protocol's native DPoS blockchain, FIO Chain. Wrapped FIO ($WFIO) is a tokenized version of the native FIO token that runs on the Ethereum blockchain. $WFIO is supported by $FIO at a 1:1 ratio and allows users to transfer liquidity between the FIO and ETH networks in a decentralized and autonomous manner. $WFIO is compliant with ERC-20 standards and can be fully integrated into the Ethereum ecosystem. FIO Crypto Handles are human-readable wallet names (username@domain) that can be mapped to multiple public wallet addresses and used to replace those public wallet addresses when sending, receiving, requesting, or signing any type of cryptocurrency. FIO Crypto Handles are nested NFTs secured by private keys on FIO Chain, with ownership and mapping abilities controlled by the private key holder. They have no renewal fee and come with an initial bundle of 100 transactions. FIO Domains allow users to fully customize their FIO Crypto Handle with a unique @domain ending (usern
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 WFIO 兑换 AUD
A$0.0573731389
|1 WFIO 兑换 GBP
￡0.0288647469
|1 WFIO 兑换 EUR
€0.0345664253
|1 WFIO 兑换 USD
$0.03563549
|1 WFIO 兑换 MYR
RM0.160359705
|1 WFIO 兑换 TRY
₺1.2643471852
|1 WFIO 兑换 JPY
¥5.6321891945
|1 WFIO 兑换 RUB
₽3.6344636251
|1 WFIO 兑换 INR
₹3.0835389497
|1 WFIO 兑换 IDR
Rp584.1882671856
|1 WFIO 兑换 PHP
₱2.0925159728
|1 WFIO 兑换 EGP
￡E.1.7978104705
|1 WFIO 兑换 BRL
R$0.2155947145
|1 WFIO 兑换 CAD
C$0.0509587507
|1 WFIO 兑换 BDT
৳4.3343446487
|1 WFIO 兑换 NGN
₦55.3344325171
|1 WFIO 兑换 UAH
₴1.5077375819
|1 WFIO 兑换 VES
Bs1.88868097
|1 WFIO 兑换 PKR
Rs9.9373127414
|1 WFIO 兑换 KZT
₸18.9146053822
|1 WFIO 兑换 THB
฿1.236551503
|1 WFIO 兑换 TWD
NT$1.1745457504
|1 WFIO 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0324282959
|1 WFIO 兑换 HKD
HK$0.2772441122
|1 WFIO 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.3588493843