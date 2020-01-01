Woofi the genius dog（WOOFI）信息

We are helping stray dogs building sanctuarys, donations and more. changing the game with woofi on solana.

the team is using cryptocurrencies to help stray dogs in an innovative way, They are building a large sanctuary in Mexico where they will be able to give a home to the dogs that are rescued daily.

This will be fully documented and published on all our networks. woofi is changing the game with crypto