WolfWorksDAO 价格 (WWD)
今天 WolfWorksDAO (WWD) 的实时价格为 0.00196109 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。WWD 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
WolfWorksDAO 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 686.38 USD
- WolfWorksDAO 当天价格变化为 -0.00%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
今天内，WolfWorksDAO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，WolfWorksDAO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0002489784。
在过去60天内，WolfWorksDAO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0006245706。
在过去90天内，WolfWorksDAO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0010515393777087377。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30天
|$ -0.0002489784
|-12.69%
|60天
|$ -0.0006245706
|-31.84%
|90天
|$ -0.0010515393777087377
|-34.90%
WolfWorksDAO 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
-0.00%
-2.59%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
"wLiti DAO (WLD)’s smart contract was deployed on Feb. 7th, 2022 and was listed on its first exchange (Quickswap) on Feb. 10th, 2022. It was created by a group of wLITI token holders who chose to use wLITI as the foundation for the WLD token. When a person deposits wLITI tokens into the DAO smart contract, WLD tokens are minted at a 1 to 1 ratio with the wLITI being deposited. wLITI tokens can be withdrawn from the DAO smart contract at any time, except for when the wLITI is converted into LITI tokens to represent all of the wLiti DAO members (a wLiti DAO member is anyone who owns WLD). When wLITI tokens are withdrawn from the DAO, the WLD tokens that are being swapped for the wLITI are burned at a 1 to 1 ration with the amount of wLITI being withdrawn. wLiti DAO will continuously evolve overtime to serve the best interests of the wLiti DAO members. The wLiti DAO’s governance smart contract will not be able to execute any transactions unless the wLiti DAO members approve the transaction through the use of proposals and voting. Proposals are proposed transactions that the wLiti DAO’s governance smart contract can execute. The transaction proposals can be created by any wLiti DAO member. The transaction proposals must have a majority vote from the DAO members to be before they can be approved and will not be executed by the wLiti DAO’s governance smart contract if it does not have a majority vote from the wLiti DAO members. In addition to wLITI being the foundational asset of wLiti DAO, the DAO owns more assets and offers additional services that will ultimately generate more revenue for wLiti DAO. This revenue will go to the DAO's treasury to fund the DAO's endeavors and / or be distributed to the wLiti DAO members. One of the assets that the DAO has acquired is 1% of a large investment default case that has a $1 billion claim. When awarded, a portion of this will be used to fund the DAO's treasury and the rest will be distributed prorata to the wLiti DAO members. wLiti DAO is working with other organizations, such as Athena Intelligence, to offer operational due diligence, scam prevention and insurance services to startup projects, vetting the company principals and offering ongoing scam / fraud monitoring protection and insurance. wLiti DAO’s treasury, owned and managed by the wLiti DAO members through the use of the wLiti DAO’s governance smart contract, will receive a one-time fee plus a small transaction tax to pay for future legal and investigative work. A portion of this revenue will be distributed prorata to the all of the wLiti DAO members. wLiti DAO members will also be able to take educational courses that are created by wLiti DAO, plus have the opportunity to earn bounties for field work, analysis, and penetration testing."
|1 WWD 兑换 AUD
A$0.0031769658
|1 WWD 兑换 GBP
￡0.0015884829
|1 WWD 兑换 EUR
€0.0019022573
|1 WWD 兑换 USD
$0.00196109
|1 WWD 兑换 MYR
RM0.0088052941
|1 WWD 兑换 TRY
₺0.0694421969
|1 WWD 兑换 JPY
¥0.309460002
|1 WWD 兑换 RUB
₽0.2004822307
|1 WWD 兑换 INR
₹0.1689282926
|1 WWD 兑换 IDR
Rp32.1490112496
|1 WWD 兑换 PHP
₱0.1149787067
|1 WWD 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.0991330995
|1 WWD 兑换 BRL
R$0.0119822599
|1 WWD 兑换 CAD
C$0.0028239696
|1 WWD 兑换 BDT
৳0.2392137582
|1 WWD 兑换 NGN
₦3.0404347142
|1 WWD 兑换 UAH
₴0.0829148852
|1 WWD 兑换 VES
Bs0.10393777
|1 WWD 兑换 PKR
Rs0.5461047323
|1 WWD 兑换 KZT
₸1.034867193
|1 WWD 兑换 THB
฿0.068049823
|1 WWD 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0648532463
|1 WWD 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0017845919
|1 WWD 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0152572802
|1 WWD 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0196893436