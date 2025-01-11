Wizard World WIZ 价格 (WIZ)
今天 Wizard World WIZ (WIZ) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。WIZ 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Wizard World WIZ 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 50.42 USD
- Wizard World WIZ 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 WIZ兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 WIZ 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Wizard World WIZ 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Wizard World WIZ 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Wizard World WIZ 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Wizard World WIZ 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-7.36%
|60天
|$ 0
|-92.35%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Wizard World WIZ 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-1.94%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Wizard Token ($WIZ) is the utility token of the community powered by the Wizard World ecosystem. Delve into the enchanting world of crypto with us. Explore the arcane power behind $WIZ, suspend rationale belief and believe in a greater power. Our community are embarking on an exciting quest through a new era of crypto! Wizard World GAME Wizard World is a fully gamified play-to-earn project, built on time-tested principles from the gaming industry, which to this day are proving to work by delivering billions in revenue and millions in player count. Be the first to experience Wizard gameplay before anyone else! The community will collectively shape the form of the game and we want to listen to community thoughts and insights. Available to Wizard Token holders and community members. The game will be continuously maintained and enriched by new content, creating an ecosystem which grows alongside your journey. New items, enemies, environments, characters and more awaits...
