什么是Wizard World WIZ (WIZ)

Wizard Token ($WIZ) is the utility token of the community powered by the Wizard World ecosystem. Delve into the enchanting world of crypto with us. Explore the arcane power behind $WIZ, suspend rationale belief and believe in a greater power. Our community are embarking on an exciting quest through a new era of crypto! Wizard World GAME Wizard World is a fully gamified play-to-earn project, built on time-tested principles from the gaming industry, which to this day are proving to work by delivering billions in revenue and millions in player count. Be the first to experience Wizard gameplay before anyone else! The community will collectively shape the form of the game and we want to listen to community thoughts and insights. Available to Wizard Token holders and community members. The game will be continuously maintained and enriched by new content, creating an ecosystem which grows alongside your journey. New items, enemies, environments, characters and more awaits...

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Wizard World WIZ (WIZ) 资源 官网