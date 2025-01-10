Wistaverse 价格 (WISTA)
今天 Wistaverse (WISTA) 的实时价格为 0.00205906 USD。目前其市值为 $ 76.46K USD。WISTA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Wistaverse 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.03K USD
- Wistaverse 当天价格变化为 +18.29%
- 其循环供应量为 37.13M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 WISTA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 WISTA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Wistaverse 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00031843。
在过去30天内，Wistaverse 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0014741928。
在过去60天内，Wistaverse 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0011573926。
在过去90天内，Wistaverse 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0007917853147521165。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00031843
|+18.29%
|30天
|$ +0.0014741928
|+71.60%
|60天
|$ +0.0011573926
|+56.21%
|90天
|$ +0.0007917853147521165
|+62.48%
Wistaverse 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.03%
+18.29%
-6.66%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Wistaverse is a platform that has been designed to enable virtual protests in the metaverse. Built as a decentralized public good, the platform is politically neutral and accessible to all, providing and facilitating a safe space for individuals to voice their opinions and engage in immersive events with their communities. Wistaverse provides a viable alternative for those who are unable to participate in real-life protests and enables any cause to gain global support and raise decentralized funding during events. Individuals can express their messages and show solidarity with a cause through the use of avatars and digital tools such as signs, banners, and wearables. Wistaverse's first protests will take place in The Sandbox Game, the Largest metaverse to date which boasts over 4.5 million active users. The first protest Arena is versatile and ready for event organizers to use, ensuring that each protest is unique and tailored to the specific cause being supported. Wistaverse is also developing its own standalone metaverse application Which is set to be ready in summer 2024. Built on Polygon, The WI$TA token powers the Wistaverse experience. Participants will be able to help their cause raise funds via donations in WI$TA during protests. For each event, the sale of avatars and other purchasable items within the ecosystem will help raise additional funds for the cause. Wistaverse will allow community members to use their voting power to amplify donations using the treasury funds which is continuously filled by a 0.5% tax on all transactions.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 WISTA 兑换 AUD
A$0.0033150866
|1 WISTA 兑换 GBP
￡0.0016678386
|1 WISTA 兑换 EUR
€0.0019972882
|1 WISTA 兑换 USD
$0.00205906
|1 WISTA 兑换 MYR
RM0.0092451794
|1 WISTA 兑换 TRY
₺0.0729113146
|1 WISTA 兑换 JPY
¥0.3251667552
|1 WISTA 兑换 RUB
₽0.209509355
|1 WISTA 兑换 INR
₹0.1770585694
|1 WISTA 兑换 IDR
Rp33.2106405118
|1 WISTA 兑换 PHP
₱0.1204138288
|1 WISTA 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.104085483
|1 WISTA 兑换 BRL
R$0.012457313
|1 WISTA 兑换 CAD
C$0.0029650464
|1 WISTA 兑换 BDT
৳0.2511641388
|1 WISTA 兑换 NGN
₦3.1923254428
|1 WISTA 兑换 UAH
₴0.0870570568
|1 WISTA 兑换 VES
Bs0.10913018
|1 WISTA 兑换 PKR
Rs0.5733864382
|1 WISTA 兑换 KZT
₸1.086565962
|1 WISTA 兑换 THB
฿0.0711817042
|1 WISTA 兑换 TWD
NT$0.067846027
|1 WISTA 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0018737446
|1 WISTA 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0160194868
|1 WISTA 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0206729624