We’ve been checking out Winston’s videos on TikTok, and we couldn't get enough of how adorable this little monkey is! Naturally, the community wanted to get involved and show our support. After reaching out to his dad,
@MichaelRobison on Instagram and TikTok, we finally connected with him on X.
We shared our vision of making #Winston a crypto and internet sensation with our token, and Michael has been nothing but supportive.
Not only has he posted about us on his X account, but he also updated his TikTok bio to include our Dex link and has even started making personalized videos for us. Michael’s deep roots in the crypto world make this collaboration even more exciting—he’s a true OG, having contributed to the Ethereum fork paper and worked on many white papers from 2016-2019. He’s no stranger to crypto!
In honor of Winston, we’re thrilled to announce that once we reach a $10 million market cap, members of the community will be donating $5,000 to Winston’s 501(c)(3) non-profit organization!
Be sure to check them out and join us in supporting!
winston spider monkey（WINSTON）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 winston spider monkey（WINSTON）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
winston spider monkey（WINSTON）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 winston spider monkey（WINSTON）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 WINSTON 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
WINSTON 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 WINSTON 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 WINSTON 代币的实时价格吧！
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。